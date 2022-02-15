Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 945 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.99 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.26 and its 200-day moving average is $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

