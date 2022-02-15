Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 26,501 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,501 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter worth about $415,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.