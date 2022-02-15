Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

