Brokerages Anticipate HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%.

HHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.17. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 188.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HeadHunter Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 363.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

