Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Achieves $24.83 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000983 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $24.83 million and $38,561.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,204.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.28 or 0.07015836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00295920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.58 or 0.00763689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013906 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.68 or 0.00406469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.00219015 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,134,819 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

