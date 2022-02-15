NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
NI stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
