NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NI stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

