Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.