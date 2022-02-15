Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.68. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.