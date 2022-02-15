Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MNDT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Shares of MNDT opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,428,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.