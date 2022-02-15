Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $128 million-$131 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.40 million.Mandiant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on MNDT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of MNDT opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,428,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.
About Mandiant
Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.
