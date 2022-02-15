Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Leidos updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.100-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

LDOS opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.87. Leidos has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

