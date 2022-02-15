FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of COOP opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

