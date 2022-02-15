Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after buying an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,412,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

