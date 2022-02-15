Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 26.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

