Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,672 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 152,956 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 304,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 60,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $50,063.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,470 shares of company stock valued at $141,586. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

