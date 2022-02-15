Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,807 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 47.1% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 97,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,089 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 135,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $40,546.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,470 shares of company stock worth $141,586. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

