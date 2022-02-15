Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.97.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

