Ancora Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,763 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.97.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

