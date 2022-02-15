Morgan Stanley Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in McKesson were worth $200,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in McKesson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.