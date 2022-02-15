Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.21 and its 200-day moving average is $354.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,448 shares of company stock worth $392,409,626 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

