El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 138.4% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 708.0 days.
OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.68.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on El Puerto de Liverpool (ELPQF)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.