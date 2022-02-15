El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 138.4% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 708.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELPQF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

