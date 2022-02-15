Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SDAC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter worth $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

