Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,693,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,087,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,511,109,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

