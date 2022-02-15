Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

