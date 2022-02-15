Claro Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.