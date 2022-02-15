Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 3,927 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 6.21.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $2,259,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,292,875 shares of company stock worth $27,191,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.