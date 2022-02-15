Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 5,054 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 136.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

