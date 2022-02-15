Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 156 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
