Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

VIOG stock opened at $213.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.75. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.79 and a twelve month high of $249.46.

