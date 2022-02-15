American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $849.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

