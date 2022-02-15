First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on March 4th

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

First Hawaiian has increased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

FHB opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

