Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GRIO stock opened at GBX 74 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The stock has a market cap of £71.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($1.04).

In other Ground Rents Income Fund news, insider Jane Vessey bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($13,193.50).

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

