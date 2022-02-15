DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Announces Dividend of $0.62

DynTek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNE) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6201 per share on Monday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:DYNE opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. DynTek has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions. It offers system integration consulting services, IT transformation services, and managed services. The company was founded on May 27, 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

