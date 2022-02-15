Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
