Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 170.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

