Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS.
Shares of STNG stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.
STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
