Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Zacks Investment Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

NYSE:S opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $95,950,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $84,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SentinelOne by 61,266.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SentinelOne by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 914,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 550,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.