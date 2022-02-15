Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NLY. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $165,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,728,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.