Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. Green Plains has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $44.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 145,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 280,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

