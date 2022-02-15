Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock worth $18,272,841. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Provides asset management services

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.