Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.18 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.11. Ichor has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.95.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ichor by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ichor by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

