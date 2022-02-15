i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $889.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

