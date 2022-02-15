i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million.
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $889.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
