iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Issues Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iBio by 101.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iBio by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iBio by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iBio by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iBio by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBIO. JMP Securities began coverage on iBio in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

