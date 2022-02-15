California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,299,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $36,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PPL by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

