66,872 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 66,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,580,000 after buying an additional 289,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

