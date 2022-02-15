Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

