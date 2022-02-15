Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.