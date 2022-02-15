Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,070 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

