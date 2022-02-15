Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,653 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $270,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

SKY opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

