4,400 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

