NCC Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:NCC opened at GBX 192 ($2.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £594.78 million and a PE ratio of 62.60. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.54.

In other NCC Group news, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 9,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($25,000.81). Also, insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($73,071.72).

NCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.91) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 310 ($4.19) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.43).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

