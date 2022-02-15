MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Achieves $11.96 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00008774 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.06 or 0.06972901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,173.07 or 0.99711213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

