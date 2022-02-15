Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $13.44 Million Investment in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,365,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRAY. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $372,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.
Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.
Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.
