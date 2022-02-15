Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $13.44 Million Investment in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,365,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRAY. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $81,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $372,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $1,876,000. Institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.